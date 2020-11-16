1/
Theresa Gendron Pinette
1941 - 2020
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. - Theresa Beatrice Gendron Pinette (Sept. 5, 1941 - Nov. 11, 2020). Terri passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Amesbury Mass. predeceased by her parents William and Bertha Maryea Gendron and her siblings, Donald, George and Richard and by her husband Elmer Nicolas Pinette.

She is survived by her friend Walter Fifield of Goffstown. Her five children: Son Kevin G. Pinette and wife Kelly Frank Pinette of Franklin and their children. Kyle and Nicole Grant Pinette of Concord, and their children Hailey, Noah and Lydia. Kari Pinette Flournoy and husband Mitchell Flournoy of Boscawen and their children Paytin and Carter. Kristopher Pinette and wife Haley Boucher Pinette of Concord and their soon to be son. Kody Pinette and girlfriend Carrie Facer-Reeves of Manchester. Son Douglas D. Pinette and wife Silke Buehler Pinette of Weare, his former spouse Lisa Desrosiers-Pinette and their children. Stacey Pinette Miller and husband Clint Miller of Hillsboro and their children Logan, Gavin, Ashton and Camden. Derek Pinette and wife Jenifer Rogers Pinette of Weare and their children Colton and Willow. Ryan Pinette and wife Jessica Grip Pinette of Wells, Maine. Daughter Stephanie Pinette of Rochester, N.H. and her children. Kurt Pinette and wife Lauren Elise Pinette of Manchester, his former fiancée Mollie Lou Hollows and their daughter Reagan. Christopher Dunham and Angelina Gagnon. Son Nicolas E. Pinette and wife Lynne Woods Pinette of Strafford, N.H. and their children. Nathan, Nyle, Devon and her daughter Zoe. Son Rick G. Pinette and wife Sandra Maxfield Pinette of Belmont and his former wife Beth Menton of Portland, Tenn. and their children, Julia and Aaron.

Terri had a love and passion of knitting and crocheting some of the most beautiful pieces of art. She did this out of the purest of heart throughout her life leaving for her grand and great grandchildren these beautiful treasures. She embodied the quintessential meaning of leaving a piece of ourselves when we leave.

With a gentle push from the shore, off now with precious cargo delivered, Christ awaits you with your reward.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary or to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
