Theresa Rena Wilkinson


1926 - 2020
Theresa Rena Wilkinson Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Theresa Rena Wilkinson, formerly of Rochester, N.H., and Haverhill, Mass., passed away peacefully at The Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, N.H., on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born in Lawrence, Mass., on March 6, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Stanislus and Albertine (Gosselin) Ouellette.

Theresa attended Lawrence public schools and was employed in the Lawrence mills. She married William H. Wilkinson, moved to Haverhill, Mass., and raised their family of six children. She later went on to work for Western Electric/AT&T for many years before retiring in 1988.

She is survived by one son, William E. Wilkinson of Brentwood N.H.; daughters, Judith Vedrani and her husband Norman of Grand Island, Fla., June Dimes and her husband Douglas of Nottingham, N.H., Jean Greenlaw and her husband Richard of Kittery, Maine, Janet Karcasinas and her husband Theodore of San Antonio, Texas, and Jacquelyn Salas and her husband Brian of Center Barnstead, N.H.; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband William H. Wilkinson, as well as four brothers, Clement Ouellette, Stanley Ouellette, Frank Ouellette, Paul Ouellette and two sisters, Mary Audy, Edna Laperriere and one great-grandson, Lucas Demar.

SERVICES: A graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery will take place in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Berube-Comeau Funeral Home, 47 Broadway, Haverhill, Mass.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
