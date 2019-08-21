Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaslee Funeral Homes
Multiple Locations, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Hillsgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Rita Hillsgrove


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Rita Hillsgrove Obituary
NEW DURHAM - Theresa Rita Hillsgrove was born on February 14, 1931, in Pittsfield, N.H., to Evelyn and Joseph Plante. She was raised there with her four brothers and two sisters.

Theresa was a strong and resilient woman whose boldness was matched only by her wit. She Married Harry George Hillsgrove, together they created a large family of 16 children that she raised in a log cabin that he built for her in a beautiful wooded lot, on Merry Meeting River. She lived out the reminder of her eighty-eight years there on the River.

Her picturesque home lent itself to her love of watching the local wildlife and she always took great care to ensure the bird-feeders were full and the frogs were safe from her grandchildren's curious hands. She passed the hours in front of her wood-stove knitting hundreds of pairs of mittens, socks and blankets to keep her family warm. If you didn't find her there she was surely overlooking the yard in a comfortable chair with a good book in hand.

She was a force of a woman who taught her family to work hard, love hard and be proud of what you've earned.

She was reunited in eternal life with her Husband Harry, and her sons Larry and Marshall Hillsgrove on Saturday, August 17, 2019 when she crossed over peacefully at home. She is surely sitting at the head of her heavenly table, looking down on her 14 surviving children, 35 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Her legacy of tough love lives on in each and every one of them.

SERVICES: Per Theresa's request there will be no services. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now