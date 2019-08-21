|
|
NEW DURHAM - Theresa Rita Hillsgrove was born on February 14, 1931, in Pittsfield, N.H., to Evelyn and Joseph Plante. She was raised there with her four brothers and two sisters.
Theresa was a strong and resilient woman whose boldness was matched only by her wit. She Married Harry George Hillsgrove, together they created a large family of 16 children that she raised in a log cabin that he built for her in a beautiful wooded lot, on Merry Meeting River. She lived out the reminder of her eighty-eight years there on the River.
Her picturesque home lent itself to her love of watching the local wildlife and she always took great care to ensure the bird-feeders were full and the frogs were safe from her grandchildren's curious hands. She passed the hours in front of her wood-stove knitting hundreds of pairs of mittens, socks and blankets to keep her family warm. If you didn't find her there she was surely overlooking the yard in a comfortable chair with a good book in hand.
She was a force of a woman who taught her family to work hard, love hard and be proud of what you've earned.
She was reunited in eternal life with her Husband Harry, and her sons Larry and Marshall Hillsgrove on Saturday, August 17, 2019 when she crossed over peacefully at home. She is surely sitting at the head of her heavenly table, looking down on her 14 surviving children, 35 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Her legacy of tough love lives on in each and every one of them.
SERVICES: Per Theresa's request there will be no services. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019