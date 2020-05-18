Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Therese Angers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Angers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese (Chabot) Angers


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese (Chabot) Angers Obituary
DOVER - Therese (Chabot) Angers, 90, of Mast Road died at her house on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with her husband of 70 years at her side.

Born April 26, 1930 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of Romeo and Rosa (Fortier) Chabot.

Therese is survived by her husband, Jean Noel Angers of Dover; children, Charles L. Angers of Rochester, Celine E. Clark of Woodbine, Ga., Patrice C. Cahill of Milton, Penn. and Rachel M. Michaud of Dover; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Cecile Shea of Alexandria, Va. and Mariette Rossingnol of Scarborough, Maine.

Services will be announced at a later time in the Fosters Daily Democrat.

Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -