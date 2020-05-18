|
DOVER - Therese (Chabot) Angers, 90, of Mast Road died at her house on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with her husband of 70 years at her side.
Born April 26, 1930 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of Romeo and Rosa (Fortier) Chabot.
Therese is survived by her husband, Jean Noel Angers of Dover; children, Charles L. Angers of Rochester, Celine E. Clark of Woodbine, Ga., Patrice C. Cahill of Milton, Penn. and Rachel M. Michaud of Dover; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Cecile Shea of Alexandria, Va. and Mariette Rossingnol of Scarborough, Maine.
Services will be announced at a later time in the Fosters Daily Democrat.
Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 18 to May 21, 2020