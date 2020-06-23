Therese Angers
1930 - 2020
DOVER - Therese (Chabot) Angers passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born April 26, 1930 to Romeo and Rosa Fortier Chabot of Sanford, Maine.

Therese graduated from St. Ignatius High School.

Therese married the love of her life, Jean Noel Angers and on June 24, 2020 they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage. They were blessed with one son, three daughters and their partners. Charles and Mary Angers of Rochester, N.H., Celine Clark and Shane Mehollin of Woodbine, Ga., Patrice and Vincent Cahill III of Milton, Pa., and Rachel and Richard Michaud of Dover, N.H.

With four children, grandchildren were certain to arrive. Therese loved dearly all 11 grandchildren and spouses: Matthew and Stacey Angers, Nicole (Angers) and Paul Douglass, Kimberley (Angers) and Nicholas Hamel, Emily (Clark) and Brian O'Quinn, Jeffrey and Amanda Clark, Elizabeth Cahill, Vincent and Kayla Cahill, Stephanie (Michaud) and Kyle Beaudoin, Danielle (Michaud) and Wade Huebner and Natalie Michaud and Brianna Michaud.

Therese loved hearing the announcement when she would be a great grandmother which happened 14 times! She was a homemaker who loved to cook for her family and read in her spare time.

She was the third of six children and is survived by two sisters: Cecile and Thomas Shea of Alexandria, Va., Mariette Rossignol of Scarborough, Maine and one sister in-law, Nina Chabot of North Yarmouth, Maine. Predeceased by three brothers, Valde, Fernand and George Chabot.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, on the corner of Chestnut and Third Street in Dover. For those who cannot attend it will be live streamed on www.assumptiondovernh.org and click on "Live Stream".

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wentworth Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, N.H. They took wonderful care of Therese or Strafford Meals on Wheels who supplied many meals when needed, 25 Bartlett Ave., Suite A, Somersworth, N.H. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please go to www.taskerfh.com.



MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 21, 2020
Charlie & family, I am so sorry to hear of your mothers passing, It was just about a year and a half ago that I took my mom to the yard sale and your mom took us into my mothers old house where she grew up and made my mom so happy you have a wonderful mother and she was so kind. My deepest sympathies are with you and your family, youre all in my prayers.
Linda Woodward
Friend
May 19, 2020
Jean, the hearts of your Brothers are with you as Therese takes her place at the Fathers heavenly table.
Mal Speidel
Brother
May 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss you are in our prayers

Tom/Linda Buckless
