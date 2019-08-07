|
DOVER - Therese "Terry" D. Grenier, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 10, 1930 in Dover, N.H., to the late Ernest and Laura (Marion) Hebert.
In 1950 Terry married Reginald "Reggie" I. Grenier to whom she was with for 68 years. Terry and Reggie lived in Somersworth, N.H., and spent their retirement years in Titusville, Fla., where she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, golfing, and her daily crossword puzzles.
Terry is survived by her husband Reggie; her two sons both of Northwood, N.H., Ronald and Nancy Grenier and Russell and Doreen Grenier. She was a wonderful Memere to her four grandchildren: Ryan, Kristen, Renee, and Lauren; as well as her five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Roland Hebert.
Terry was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Alfred; as well as her sister Beatrice.
SERVICES: Per Terry's wishes, no funeral services will be arranged for the public. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hyder Hospice House, Dover, N.H., in Terry's name. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Grenier family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019