Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernier Funeral Home
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Grenier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese D. Grenier


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese D. Grenier Obituary
DOVER - Therese "Terry" D. Grenier, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 10, 1930 in Dover, N.H., to the late Ernest and Laura (Marion) Hebert.

In 1950 Terry married Reginald "Reggie" I. Grenier to whom she was with for 68 years. Terry and Reggie lived in Somersworth, N.H., and spent their retirement years in Titusville, Fla., where she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, golfing, and her daily crossword puzzles.

Terry is survived by her husband Reggie; her two sons both of Northwood, N.H., Ronald and Nancy Grenier and Russell and Doreen Grenier. She was a wonderful Memere to her four grandchildren: Ryan, Kristen, Renee, and Lauren; as well as her five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Roland Hebert.

Terry was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Alfred; as well as her sister Beatrice.

SERVICES: Per Terry's wishes, no funeral services will be arranged for the public. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hyder Hospice House, Dover, N.H., in Terry's name. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Grenier family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now