|
|
BRENTWOOD - Therese Jette Wallingford passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020, after a period of declining health. Born on May 14, 1925 in Nashua, she grew up in Greenland and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1942.
Therese was the devoted wife of 54 years to the late Cal Wallingford Sr. and is survived by their children Dr. Cal Wallingford Jr. and wife Marilyn, Julie Rex and husband Kenneth, Denise Theriault and husband Michel, Alison Ciotti and husband Douglas, Lee-Anne Safford and husband Peter. She is also survived by sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Ernest Barka Assisted living and Rockingham Nursing Home for their compassionate care during her years there.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood. Arrangements are being made by Stockbridge Funeral Home in Exeter.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020