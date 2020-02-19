|
|
DOVER - Therese R. Merrill, 90, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 surrounded by family at her daughter's home in Berwick following a period of failing health. Born September 3, 1929 at home in Somersworth, N.H., she was the daughter of the late George and Lena (Labbe) Houle.
She was a 1947 graduate of Somersworth High School. She later met and married her husband, Ossie, in 1950 and lived in South Berwick where they raised their family. Therese was a stay at home mom, but later worked in the lunch program at Marshwood Jr High.
Throughout the years she loved attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She also loved games herself, playing croquet, ringers, bowling, golf, cards, bingo and the occasional trip to the casino. At home she enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Therese and her husband hosted an annual Labor Day Lobster Feed where family and friends gathered for fun, games and food. She will be forever remembered for her famous Chocolate Ice Cream Roll.
Therese enjoyed line dancing and square dancing with her husband, where they formed many lasting friendships. Therese enjoyed traveling. She and her husband drove to and wintered in Myrtle Beach for several years. She went on many bus trips with friends, but her favorite trip ever was a Florida Disney vacation with some of her children and grandchildren. She also traveled to Ireland and went on a couple cruises. She belonged to the South Berwick Senior Center and loved seeing friends and participating in activities and trips. In the last year, she moved to Bishop Gendron in Dover, N.H., where she had another special group of friends.
Therese loved everyone and was loved in return. Her greatest joy, however, was her family. She was happiest when surrounded by all of the children.
She is survived by her children Brett Merrill of Eliot, Maine, Dianne Buttrick and her husband Daniel of Berwick, Maine, and David Merrill and his companion Sarah Gardner of Eliot, Maine; her eight grandchildren Stacie, Scott, Daric, Mark, Lauren, Dustin, Daryl and Tommy, and her eight great-grandchildren, Bella, Tori, Jon, Sadie, Annabel, Foster, Cliffy and Jase.
She was predeceased by her husband Osmond L Merrill and her son Stuart Merrill, sister Pauline (Houle) Moore, and brothers Jeff, Roland, Bobby and Ronnie (Houle).
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 20, from 4-7 p.m., at the McIntire-McCooey Funeral Home at 301 Main Street in South Berwick, Maine. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m., at St. Martins Church, 120 Maple Street in Somersworth, N.H. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020