MADBURY, N.H. - Thomas A. Mattson, 59, of Madbury, N.H., died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, as a result of complications from a motorcycle accident.
He was born April 30, 1960, in Dover, N.H., son of Marion Joyce (Stowell) Mattson and George E. Mattson and lived in New Hampshire most of his life. He graduated from Oyster River High School in 1978 and worked as a machine operator for several manufacturing companies.
Tom was known for his devilish sense of humor, his willingness to help others, and one of his biggest joys, riding motorcycles. His favorite roads were Route 153 up to Conway into the White Mountains and around the lakes region. He enjoyed being an uncle, giving the kids tractor and snowmobile rides and later imparting his "wisdom" to them. A big fan of the blues and especially Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tom saw many of the great performers he admired. He liked watching the Patriots and Bruins, and often attended his nephew's hockey games. On Christmas Eve, Tom had a tradition of dressing in his motorcycle leathers and cowboy hat, wrapping himself in Christmas lights and visiting friends and former coworkers in assisted living homes. Tom will be missed by those he touched in his special way.
Tom was predeceased by his father, George, in 2017. He is survived by his mother, Marion Joyce (Stowell) Mattson, brother Steve and his wife Renée, brothers Charlie and David, sisters Karin, Donna and Lisa, nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many friends.
SERVICES: A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Madbury Town Hall at 11 a.m., to be followed by a luncheon.
Published in Fosters from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019