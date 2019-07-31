Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Thomas Mattson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Madbury Town Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mattson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Mattson


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Mattson Obituary
MADBURY, N.H. - Thomas A. Mattson, 59, of Madbury, N.H., died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, as a result of complications from a motorcycle accident.

He was born April 30, 1960, in Dover, N.H., son of Marion Joyce (Stowell) Mattson and George E. Mattson and lived in New Hampshire most of his life. He graduated from Oyster River High School in 1978 and worked as a machine operator for several manufacturing companies.

Tom was known for his devilish sense of humor, his willingness to help others, and one of his biggest joys, riding motorcycles. His favorite roads were Route 153 up to Conway into the White Mountains and around the lakes region. He enjoyed being an uncle, giving the kids tractor and snowmobile rides and later imparting his "wisdom" to them. A big fan of the blues and especially Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tom saw many of the great performers he admired. He liked watching the Patriots and Bruins, and often attended his nephew's hockey games. On Christmas Eve, Tom had a tradition of dressing in his motorcycle leathers and cowboy hat, wrapping himself in Christmas lights and visiting friends and former coworkers in assisted living homes. Tom will be missed by those he touched in his special way.

Tom was predeceased by his father, George, in 2017. He is survived by his mother, Marion Joyce (Stowell) Mattson, brother Steve and his wife Renée, brothers Charlie and David, sisters Karin, Donna and Lisa, nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many friends.

SERVICES: A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Madbury Town Hall at 11 a.m., to be followed by a luncheon.
Published in Fosters from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now