Thomas Arthur Sutliffe


1947 - 2020
Thomas Arthur Sutliffe Obituary
EPPING - Thomas Arthur Sutliffe, a longtime resident of Epping, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Exeter Hospital after a short illness. He was 73. Tom was born on March 22, 1947, son of the late John Sutliffe and Merle Sutliffe.

Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Patricia Sutliffe; five children; two step children; two sisters; a brother; eleven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael Sutliffe, as well as stepmother, Elizabeth Sutliffe.

Tom was a 1965 graduate of Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Conn., where he was an Eagle Scout and a 1969 graduate of Emerson College of Boston, Mass. He spent his career in sales, working for US Gypsum, Broan Manufacturing Corporation and American Metal Products.

SERVICES: The family will be planning a more formal service later this summer/fall where Thomas' life and legacy will be celebrated. Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
