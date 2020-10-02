DOVER - Thomas Criswell Royer passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital with his wife by his side. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., to Martha and Donald Royer, Tom graduated from Case University.
He began a long career developing real-time software for the defense electronics industry. Tom's industry career culminated with his appointment as Test and Evaluation Focal Point for the US Air Force Electronic Systems Center. He is the author of the book Software Testing Management, Life on the Critical Path.
During his retirement, Tom returned to his first love, photography. He specialized in Fine Art, Portraits, and Landscapes. Tom was a member of the Professional Photographers of America (PPA), the Professional Photographers Association of New England (PPANE), and the New Hampshire Professional Photographer Association (NHPPA) where he has served as an officer and member of their Board of Directors.
Tom is survived by his wife, Donna Hurley Royer, of Dover, N.H., his brother, William A. Royer, of Chattanooga, Tenn., brother-in-law, James J. Hurley, his wife, Judy, and nephews, Jamie and Cameron.
SERVICES: A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish.
Donations may be made in Tom's memory to the EMTs for their care and kindness during his last months. Address: Dover Firefighters Professional Association, 288 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820 - Checks payable to the Dover Professional Firefighters Association Local 1312. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
