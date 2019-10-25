Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Thomas E. Sanborn

Thomas E. Sanborn Obituary
SALISBURY, Mass. - Thomas E. Sanborn, 57, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with a long illness.

Thomas is survived by his father Colby and spouse Arlene Sanborn; sister Denise Gaunya, brother and sister in-law James and Donna Sanborn; sister Kimberly Denholm and husband Kurt; aunt Cynthia and Erlon Boyd; aunt Brenda Coleman; nieces Lorin Dannar and Rebecca Miles; and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas was predeceased by his mother Nancy J. Sanborn.

Thomas graduated from Marshwood High School and went on to get a Bachelor Degree from Plymouth State University. He had a very successful career in financial planning and had a great love for the outdoors. He loved to fish, boat and travel near and far.

SERVICES: Services will be private. Arrangements by Remick & Gendron.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
