CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Thomas Joseph Gainty, 88, passed away in Cape Canaveral, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.



Tom, better known as TG, was well-known for his friendly demeanor and quick wit. He lived a full life with family and friends. He was a long time resident of Rollinsford, N.H., where he could be found hosting weekend volleyball tournaments and lobster bakes. He moved to Cape Canaveral, Fla. after retirement and remained very active, golfing or walking and jogging along the ocean.



Tom was born in Hartford, Conn. on May 25, 1932, the oldest of four siblings in the Gainty family. He graduated from Wethersfield, Conn. High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from technical college in Hartford, Conn., with a degree in computer science. For most of his career he worked for the U.S. Navy on nuclear submarine computer systems as a contractor with Librascope, relocating the family periodically from one naval shipyard to another in Connecticut, New Hampshire, California, and Hawaii. Later, he continued his strong interest in computers, working for Logical Solutions in Maine.



He is survived by his long-term partner, Inge Van Bylevelt; his sister Anne (John) Gullen; his children Christine (John) Lipa, Diane (Marc) Carbonneau, Lisa (Christopher St. Pierre), and Rachel; his grandchildren Nathaniel, Karen, Jennifer, Diane, Samuel, Benjamin, and Annabel; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Geralda Martin Gainty, his son, Edward T. Gainty, his brother Edward F. Gainty, and his sister Patricia (Richard) Stewart.



A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store