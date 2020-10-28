1/2
Thomas Loron Sweeney
WEST NOTTINGHAM - Lt Col (Ret) Thomas Loron Sweeney, a resident of West Nottingham for 52 years, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long period of declining health.

SERVICES: Because of COVID-19, the family will not have calling hours. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Alton, by Fr. Robert F. Cole, pastor. Family and friends are welcome at the burial with full military honors on Saturday, October 31, at 1:15 p.m. at the Durham Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested.

Please omit flowers. Should friends desire, a donation in memory of Tom to either NH Catholic Charities or the American Heart Association would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are by the Peaslee Funeral Home of Alton.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peaslee Alton Funeral Home - Alton
12 School Street
Alton, NH 03809
(603) 875-3311
