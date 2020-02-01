|
|
|
|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
|
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
View Map
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
|
Thomas P. Vina
1960 - 2020
|
|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Thomas P. Vina, 60, of Stackpole Road, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. Born January 18, 1960 in Kings Park, N.Y. to Thomas Vina and America (Rodriguez) Vina, Tom loved and thrived in the N.H. home of his extended family with parents Ines and Louis Borrazas.
Tom grew up in Rochester and graduated from St Thomas Aquinas High School in 1978. He lived in Strafford for 30 years where he raised his two boys until moving to Somersworth where he resided for the past five years.
After several years of trying various colleges Tom went through the apprentice program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and worked as a Pipefitter for several years. Later he became the owner and operator of Seacoast Flooring for over 20 years and currently worked at The Home Depot behind the Pro Desk. He enjoyed golf as well as many other sports, having coached little league and Rochester midget football in his early 20's and recreation basketball in Strafford during his 40's. He was a lover of dogs, especially his Chocolate Lab Abby who passed last June.
Members of his family include his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Marcia (LaCroix) Vina of Somersworth; his sons, Nicholas Vina and his wife Alexandra of Plymouth, Mich. and Harrison Vina and his fiancé Jenna Raley of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; his brothers, Richard Borrazas and his wife Paula of Manchester, N.H. and Larry Borrazas and his wife Holly of Barrington, N.H.; and all of their children and grandchildren. Tom adored all of his in-laws, Gary and Mary Adams of Dover and Larry LaCroix of Rochester and wife, Judy LaCroix who passed in 2018. Tom was looking forward to welcoming his first grandchild into the world in March.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, at 6 p.m., with visitation two hours prior (4-6 p.m.) in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
Family flowers only please. Donations to the Pope Memorial Human Society Cocheco Valley, 262 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 are always appreciated. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com
Published in Fosters from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com'];
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'});
ga('aff.require', 'linker');
ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures');
ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains);
ga('aff.send', 'pageview');