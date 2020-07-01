ROCHESTER - Thomas R. McKay, 74, of Rochester, N.H. died at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H., on Tuesday, June 23 2020. Born September 15, 1945 in Elyria, Ohio to Thomas Paul McKay and Phyllis Rogers McKay.



He was preceded by his son Thomas R. McKay Jr., his stepson Brian Craveiro and his beloved wife Kathleen McKay.



After high school he joined the US Navy. After the Navy he started to work at the shipyards in Quincy, Mass. and Charlestown, Mass. In 1973 he started at Portsmouth Navy Yard as a Rigger until his retirement in 2017.



He leaves behind a son Paul T. Mckay of Portsmouth, N.H.; a daughter Suzanne Pridham and husband Lawrence Pridham of Durham, N.H.; two stepchildren Kim Craveiro-Klemczuk of Rochester, N.H. and Eric Craveiro of Rochester, N.H.; grandchildren Alleigh, Emma and Jacob Pridham of Durham, N.H. and step grandchildren Ashley Brittany Klemczuk, Jessica Neves and Ronnie and Nathanial Pridham.



Tom enjoyed listening to his music and music trivia; loved watching his New England Patriots and winning the super bowls; most of all enjoyed cooking for family and trying new recipes.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Wentworth Douglas Hospital Cancer.







