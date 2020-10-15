BARRINGTON, N.H. - Thomas R. Oakley Jr., age 44, passed unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.
Born Nov. 3, 1975, Tom graduated from Dover High School in 1994 and from the University of New Hampshire in 1998 with a BS in Business Administration. He enjoyed his work at the National Visa Center in Portsmouth, N.H.
Tom married his high school sweetheart Julie Chase in 2009. In his free time, he enjoyed outdoor activities with family, playing disc golf, gaming, and creating new recipes. Tom loved animals of all kinds, especially his dog Mac. He was passionate about helping others through community volunteering and was a founding member of the Barrington Lions Club.
Tom was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Julie Oakley and daughter Emma, his parents Nancy and Tom Oakley Sr. of Barrington, his sister and her husband Denise and Peter Maurice and their children Rachel and Alexander of Barre, Vt., and a large extended family.
SERVICES: Family and friends will be welcomed at calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road in Lee, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that was near and dear to Tom's heart: Child's Play, which provides toys and games to hospitalized children. Donations may be made at childsplaycharity.org
