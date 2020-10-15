1/1
Thomas R. Oakley Jr.
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON, N.H. - Thomas R. Oakley Jr., age 44, passed unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H.

Born Nov. 3, 1975, Tom graduated from Dover High School in 1994 and from the University of New Hampshire in 1998 with a BS in Business Administration. He enjoyed his work at the National Visa Center in Portsmouth, N.H.

Tom married his high school sweetheart Julie Chase in 2009. In his free time, he enjoyed outdoor activities with family, playing disc golf, gaming, and creating new recipes. Tom loved animals of all kinds, especially his dog Mac. He was passionate about helping others through community volunteering and was a founding member of the Barrington Lions Club.

Tom was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Julie Oakley and daughter Emma, his parents Nancy and Tom Oakley Sr. of Barrington, his sister and her husband Denise and Peter Maurice and their children Rachel and Alexander of Barre, Vt., and a large extended family.

SERVICES: Family and friends will be welcomed at calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road in Lee, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that was near and dear to Tom's heart: Child's Play, which provides toys and games to hospitalized children. Donations may be made at childsplaycharity.org.

To express condolences online, please visit https://www.purdyfuneralservice.com/local-obituaries.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Purdy Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Purdy Memorial Chapel
2 Concord Rd
Lee, NH 03861
(603) 868-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Purdy Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
I’m very sad to hear this... my thoughts and prayer to the family. I knew Tom when we were in school and he was nice then and u could only image who he was now! Rest in piece Tom you will be missed
Lynn Tandy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved