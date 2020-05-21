Home

STRAFFORD - On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Thomas Richard Gilbert, Jr., age 72, passed from this life and ascended to our Heavenly Father's house in Heaven. Born on June 17, 1947 in Yokohama, Japan, to the late Thomas Richard Gilbert, Sr. and Toshiko (Shimada) Gilbert.

He married his true love, Joy (Parsons) Gilbert in 1981. They spent 37 years together in marriage until she gained her angel wings in June 2018.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Gilbert of Portsmouth, N.H.; brother, Mark Gilbert of Stratham, N.H.; as well as his two sons, Peter Gilbert and his wife, Kathy (Cannon) Gilbert of Rochester, N.H., their children, Devon, Kinsey, Gianna and Nicholas, and son Jonathan Gilbert and his wife Emily (Ferguson) Gilbert and their daughter Julianna Gilbert also of Rochester, N.H.

SERVICES: A small graveside service for family only will be held at the New Hampshire States Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Tom's honor to the at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Lee-Dover, N.H., to sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from May 21 to May 24, 2020
