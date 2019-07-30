|
|
ROCHESTER – Thomas S. Fuller, Jr., 34, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1984 in Exeter, N.H. to Thomas S. Fuller, Sr. and the late Lori (Gosselin) Buckley.
Tom was an avid fisherman, loved New England sports, enjoyed playing pool and darts and was adored by all children.
Survivors include his father, Thomas Sr. and stepmother Mary of Rochester; stepfather Charles Buckley of Farmington; his wife, Meredith Fuller of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; children Paige McBride of Hershey, Penn.; Mileah and Madison Locke and Raymond and Macie Wells of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; three sisters Kristan Allen and Ian of Farmington, Jackie Herriage and Clay of Odessa, Texas, and Debbie Fuller and Sarah MacMillan of Rochester. Tom is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Newington Cemetery, Nimble Hill Rd, Newington, N.H. A celebration of life will follow immediately after at 26 Cormier Dr Rochester NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seacoast Youth Services, https://www.seacoastyouthservices.org/donate-to-top-kid-adolescent-youth-counseling-programs-in-new-hampshire or http://paypal.me/SeacoastYouthService.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Fosters from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019