|
|
WOLFEBORO – Thomas W. Bernier Sr., 84, formerly of Newmarket passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Born in Methuen, Mass. he attended school in Exeter, N.H. He resided in Newmarket for over 60 years before retiring to Wolfeboro in 2012. He was very active in the Newmarket community. He worked at RH Filion, Newmarket High School and retired from City Concrete.
Tom leaves behind his family, Patricia A. (Fortin) Bernier, wife of 64 years; five children, Janice Macoux and her husband Michael, Thomas Bernier Jr. and his wife Suzanne Bernier, Brenda Goodnight and her husband Timothy, Patricia Edson and her husband Charles, and David Bernier; grandchildren, Christine Jordan and her husband Greg, Jeremy Bonner and Amy Nardella, Thomas Bernier III and his wife Kristin, Jamie Bonner, Caitlyn Edson, Megan Edson, Emily Edson, and Jason Bernier; nine great grandchildren; brother, Richard Bernier; sisters, Barbara St. Amour and Rosemary Day; many nieces and nephews.
He also loved fishing and clamming in his spare time with who ever wanted to go with him.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to a non-profit 5013c Dog Rescue, Goodnight Farm Rescue, 7516 Liberty Road, Solon, OH 44139 at www.goodnightfarmrescue.com
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020