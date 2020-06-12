I had the pleasure of knowing Tommi through one of the hardest times of her life. She always had a smile on her face despite the reason she was there. I will miss seeing you Tommi but now you can be free. I will be thinking of you often.
Paige
ROCHESTER - Thomasine "Tommi" Lenfest, of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
To view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.