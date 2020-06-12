Tommi was the best friend you could have hoped for and was, for the 31 years I knew her. I met her on her very first day with the Department in 1989 and we worked side by side through some really busy times. She was quick to learn, anxious to help out, had lots of energy and was a nurturing sort of person. And then there was that warm and infectious laugh, just inviting you to join in with her. That is probably the trait that Ill miss the most. Im really sorry that Bill and their children and grandchildren and friends and other family members will miss all of the things that Tommi added to our lives. But I also hope that her memory will be a blessing to all of us that knew and loved her!

Sandi

Friend