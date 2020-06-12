Thomasine "Tommi" Lenfest
1940 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Thomasine "Tommi" Lenfest, of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

To view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
June 11, 2020
Constance Jacques
Friend
June 11, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Tommi through one of the hardest times of her life. She always had a smile on her face despite the reason she was there. I will miss seeing you Tommi but now you can be free. I will be thinking of you often.

Paige
Paige
June 11, 2020
Tommi was the best friend you could have hoped for and was, for the 31 years I knew her. I met her on her very first day with the Department in 1989 and we worked side by side through some really busy times. She was quick to learn, anxious to help out, had lots of energy and was a nurturing sort of person. And then there was that warm and infectious laugh, just inviting you to join in with her. That is probably the trait that Ill miss the most. Im really sorry that Bill and their children and grandchildren and friends and other family members will miss all of the things that Tommi added to our lives. But I also hope that her memory will be a blessing to all of us that knew and loved her!
Sandi
Friend
