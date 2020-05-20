|
BARRINGTON - Timothy Donohoe James McCabe, 63, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home in Barrington, N.H., with his wife, daughter and dog at his side. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Regina (Donohoe) McCabe and infant brother of Dover.
He is survived by his wife, Jana of 35 years, and daughter Lauren "Pumpkin Pie," as well as his siblings Thomas McCabe Jr., Mary Howarth, Margaret (Ray) Michaud, Gina (John) Pike, Carol (Jeff) Croteau, Julie (Justin) McCabe, and many nieces and nephews.
Tim attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Dover, N.H., and graduated from the University of New Hampshire. He worked as a human resources manager for GFS Manufacturing, and more recently for Park Nameplate until his retirement.
Tim was a kind and gentle soul who loved his family and captured the hearts of everyone blessed to know him. We will remember his handsome smirk, quiet generosity, compassion, and meticulous attention to detail. On the basketball court, Tim earned the name "Trigger," sinking every shot. Always quick witted, he could make anyone laugh. Our many years of memories include him golfing, bringing flowers home to his girls, ironing clothes while listening to Frank Sinatra, vacationing at Chatham, and satisfying his sweet tooth.
Tim's courage and grace throughout his illness taught us about living life fully, the ministry of presence and patience, and ultimately how to love and care for one another.
SERVICES: A celebration of Tim's life will be announced at a later date when the many people who loved him can gather together.
Memorials in his name may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Dover, N.H., or to The Alliance of Career Development Nonprofits, supporting folks with a professional outfit and resources to join or reenter the workforce. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from May 20 to May 23, 2020