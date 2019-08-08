|
|
DOVER - Timothy E. Jousset, 65, of Dover, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Dover, October 23, 1953 a son of Albert D. Jousett, Sr. of Dover and the late Grace R. (Leary) Jousett.
Timothy graduated from Dover High School with the Class of 1973.
In addition to his father, he leaves his siblings, Albert D. Jousset, Jr., Sherry Fortuna, Gay Roy, and Jeffrey Jousset.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Niles Hall, 58 Union St., Dover.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019