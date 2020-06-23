CANDIA - Timothy J. Pappajohn, age 41, of Candia, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his beloved pets on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born November 25, 1978, in Dover, N.H., to parents Nickolas J. Pappajohn and Joanne (Giguere) Pappajohn.
Tim moved to Keene, N.H. at the age of five where he formed lifelong friendships. He attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High school. He loved football starting with pop warner through freshman year at Plymouth State before transferring and graduating from SMTC. He worked for several years in the insurance industry, and for five years owned an agency in Weare, New Hampshire.
Tim was self-employed trading in crypto currency. He was a loving soul who enjoyed helping people. His smile and laughter were as big as his heart. He especially loved family gatherings. He was an outdoor enthusiast, also he was very artistic, taking beautiful nature photographs. He was a gun enthusiast and created his gun art merging his two passions. He was a rock-hound going on many digs for gems with his rock groups. He was a car enthusiast who was incredibly involved with his car club 60H!3.
He is survived by his parents Nick and Joanne, his beloved brother and best friend Chris and his dear sister-in-law Hillary Pappajohn; many aunts and uncle, cousins, and godchildren all of whom he loved dearly. He will be deeply missed!!
SERVICES: There will be a private visitation on Thursday, at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. A graveside service will take place, Friday, June 26, at 1 p.m., at the Somersworth Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 45 Tates Brook Rd., Somersworth, NH, 03878. All guests who attend either the private visitation or graveside service are expected to wear masks at all times due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Pappajohn family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Tim's honor to the New Hampshire SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885, spca.org.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.