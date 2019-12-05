Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Timothy Mullins
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John’s United Methodist Church
28 Cataract Ave
Dover, NH
Timothy P. Mullins Obituary
DOVER - Timothy P. Mullins passed away at Mass General Hospital surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Tim was born on November 8, 1952 in Needham, Mass., the son of Edward and Ruth (Foster) Mullins.

Tim was a retired Engineer for the B&M Railroad, a career he took great pride in.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Peggy Mullins; two sons, Michael Mullins, his wife, Katie and Steve Mullins and his fiancée, Mia, as well as his siblings, Jerry, Kathy, Tom, Jim and his wife Michele and many, many other friends and family who he loved dearly.

SERVICES: A celebration of Tim's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave., Dover, N.H. at 11 a.m. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
