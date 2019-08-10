|
LYNN, Mass. - Timothy R. Tripaldi, 55, of Dover/Manchester New Hampshire died unexpectedly while living in Lynn, Massachusetts Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born December 29, 1963 in Worcester, Massachusetts the son of MaryJane (Hartigan) Gallant and attended Burncoat High School in Worcester.
Timothy served in the U. S. Army. He worked for LabelTech for several years and was a general contractor.
Tim loved fishing and enjoyed the outdoor life. He was an avid New England Fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics. Boston Bruins, and New England Patriots.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Murray, Thomas Murray and Kayla Murray of Somersworth; brothers and sisters, Richard Tripaldi of Worcester, Susan Tripaldi of Leicester, Howard Gallant of Jefferson, Julie Gallant of Worcester and Cynthia Gallant of Worcester; 13 nieces and nephews; three grandchildren Nevaeh Murray of Dover, Christian Murray of Dover and Tomzen Murray of Somersworth.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Carolyn Marie Murray passed away February 27, 2004 and his mother, MaryJane Gallant who died May 11, 2002.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. The funeral will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2019