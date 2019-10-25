Home

C.E. Peaslee and Son, Inc.
24 Central Street
Farmington, NH 03835
(603) 755-3535
Troid Patch
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Troid W. Patch Sr.


1980 - 2019
SOMERSWORTH - PFC Troid W. Patch Sr., age 39, of Highland Street in Somersworth, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.

Survived by loving family and many friends.

He was loved by many people and he had a heart of gold, he would go out of his way to help people in any way he could and would give the shirt off his back.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., with a service to follow at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street in Farmington, N.H. Interment will be NHSVC in Boscawen at a later date. To view full obituary and to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019
