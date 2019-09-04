Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Urs Wigger
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH
Urs A. Wigger


1963 - 2019
Urs A. Wigger Obituary
DOVER - Urs A. Wigger, 55, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born October 1, 1963 in Emmen, Switzerland, he was the son of the late Werner and Maria Wigger.

Urs was working as the Technology Manager for Lindt and Sprüngli Chocolate. He was a Master Chocolatier at the company while utilizing his Swiss education as a professional baker.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening; including growing giant pumpkins, fishing, and entertaining family and friends. He was known for his strong sense of humor, no matter the circumstances. He always looked out for everyone else's good time.

Urs was survived by his family including his wife Lucia (Rossit) Wigger of Dover, N.H.; his children Andreas Wigger Steinger and wife Suzanne of Dover, N.H.; Claudia Wigger of Cambridge, Mass.; Nicole Sigrist of Sursee, Switzerland; Manuela Hartmann and husband Daniel of Beinwil am see, Switzerland; and Marco Sigrist of Eich, Switzerland; as well as four brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife Brigitte (Steinger) Wigger.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
