SOMERSWORTH - Valmore Jean Dumais passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital after a brief illness. Val was born on June 27, 1930 in Somersworth, N.H. Valmore was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Marie-Ange (Gaudreau) Dumais, Sr.
Val received his early education at St. Martin's Academie. Graduated from Somersworth High School, Class of 1949. He worked at G.E. in Somersworth, N.H. for 39 years in the Quality Control Dept. He was a member of the G.E. bowling league. Val served nine years in the N.H. Army National Guard.
Val was a life-long communicant of St. Martin's Church, St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish and a former member of the Holy Name Society of St. Martin's Church and also the Knights of Columbus Council #2078. He also received the St. George Award from the Diocese of Manchester for his 23 years of service with the Boy Scouts Program with Explorer Post #195 of St. Martin's Church.
Val especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at BBQ's and Holiday gatherings. Val also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in a variety of sports. Val enjoyed listening to music and watching his favorite team the Boston Red Sox.
Besides his parents, Val was predeceased by his wife Doris, three grandsons: David R. Dumais Jr., Jason T. Guilmette and Zachary J. Tiernan. He was also predeceased by his brother, Paul Dumais, Jr., of Dover, N.H.
He is survived by three sons, David and his wife Darlene (Welch) Dumais of Rochester, N.H., Daniel Dumais of New Durham, N.H., and Tracey (Durant) Dumais of Rochester N.H.; Martin Dumais of Milton, N.H.; and two daughters, Claire and her husband Arthur Guilmette of Somersworth, N.H., Christine and her husband Kristopher Tiernan of South Berwick, Maine; one granddaughter, Tiffanie (Guilmette) and husband Raymond Girouard of Berwick, Maine; grandsons, James Dumais of Dover, N.H., Christopher Dumais of Rochester, N.H.; Scott and his wife Kelly (Bryant) Dumais of Decatur, Ga.; Shawn Guilmette of Somersworth, N.H., Travis and his wife Alisha (Johnson) Guilmette of Milton, N.H.; Casey Dumais of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Devin Dumais of Malden, Mass., Eric Dumais of Portland, Maine; and Liam Tiernan of South Berwick, Maine; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and two great-great granddaughters also survive him.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Bertrand and his wife Linda (Brown) Lacasse of Pittsburgh, Calif.; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Lacasse of Rochester, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.
Val's family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude for the loving care given to their Dad during his stay at The Wadleigh House, where he resided for the last three years. We also extend our gratitude to the staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital – 3 West Unit for the exceptional care that he received there.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, New Hampshire. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m., at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, New Hampshire. For online condolences, visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Dumais family entrusted to the Bernier Pelkey Funeral Home.
Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations made to a .
Published in Fosters from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019