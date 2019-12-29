Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Vasiliki Fager
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Locust St
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Vasiliki Fager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vasiliki "Vicky" Fager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vasiliki "Vicky" Fager Obituary
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Vasiliki "Vicky" Fager, 95, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Greenwood Center in Sanford.

Born in Dover April 20, 1924 daughter of Gregory and Zafiro Kargas and had lived in the Dover and Rollinsford area for most of her life prior to moving to North Berwick.

She had formerly worked at Clarostat and the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. She was a loving aunt who enjoyed cooking and baking as well as traveling.

Vicky was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband Charles Fager and daughter Anne Drakopoulos and is survived by a grandson Charles Drakopoulos; her sister Anne Athans of North Berwick, two nephews Gregory Athans of North Berwick and John Athans of Dover and great nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday Jan. 2 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Locust St., Dover. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vasiliki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -