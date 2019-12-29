|
|
NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Vasiliki "Vicky" Fager, 95, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Greenwood Center in Sanford.
Born in Dover April 20, 1924 daughter of Gregory and Zafiro Kargas and had lived in the Dover and Rollinsford area for most of her life prior to moving to North Berwick.
She had formerly worked at Clarostat and the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. She was a loving aunt who enjoyed cooking and baking as well as traveling.
Vicky was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Charles Fager and daughter Anne Drakopoulos and is survived by a grandson Charles Drakopoulos; her sister Anne Athans of North Berwick, two nephews Gregory Athans of North Berwick and John Athans of Dover and great nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to call Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday Jan. 2 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Locust St., Dover. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery.
Memorials in her name may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 93 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020