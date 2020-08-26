1/1
Vasiliki "Vicki" Semitros
1926 - 2020
SOMERSWORTH - Vasiliki "Vicki" Semitros, 94, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mass. General due to failing health. She was born in Somersworth, N.H., on July 19, 1926 to Yerasimos and Nikoletta (Manizrizw) Semitros.

Vicki graduated from Somersworth High School.

She retired from GE Meter to care for members of the family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, Mary Semitros of Somersworth.

Vicki was predeceased by her parents Yerasimos and Nikoletta Semitros, brother Nicholas "Nick" Semitros and sister Celopie "Callie" Semitros.

She enjoyed family, friends, and cooking meals for her family.

A special thank you for the care given by Sandra Ernst.

SERVICES: Private graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 45 Tates Brook Rd., Somersworth, N.H. Roberge Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

Donations can be made to the Somersworth Greek Orthodox Church or the SPCA.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
