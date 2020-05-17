|
|
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Vernon Clarence Zinck, (1931-2020), 88, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born in Massachusetts General Hospital on June 20, 1931, to Laura and Clarence Zinck. His parents had emigrated to the USA from Canada, residing in South Portland, Maine, where he spent his childhood.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Pauline, her children, Ken (Michelle) Hagemann, their children, Nicole Corral, Steven Hagemann, and Andrea Hagemann; and Linda (Joel) Oskner of California. Also, Vernon's niece and nephew Judith and Daniel Harrison of Maine.
Published in Fosters from May 17 to May 20, 2020