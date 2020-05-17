Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Zinck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon C. Zinck


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon C. Zinck Obituary
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Vernon Clarence Zinck, (1931-2020), 88, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born in Massachusetts General Hospital on June 20, 1931, to Laura and Clarence Zinck. His parents had emigrated to the USA from Canada, residing in South Portland, Maine, where he spent his childhood.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Pauline, her children, Ken (Michelle) Hagemann, their children, Nicole Corral, Steven Hagemann, and Andrea Hagemann; and Linda (Joel) Oskner of California. Also, Vernon's niece and nephew Judith and Daniel Harrison of Maine.
Published in Fosters from May 17 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -