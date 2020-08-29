DOVER - Victor E. Girard, 89, of Dover, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his devoted and loving wife, Phyllis DeLaurier, by his side. He was born July 25, 1931 in Dover the son of Emile and Ida (Dagenais) Girard and has resided in this area all of his life.
He worked at Davidson / Textron as a Lab Technician for 35 years.
Victor proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War and attended many of the New Jersey reunions, giving him the opportunity to reminisce with former shipmates.
Victor and Phyllis traveled extensively. They visited China, Italy, Hawaii, and Alaska. They enjoyed cruising and drove across country many times visiting many places. Together they enjoyed family gatherings of annual summer cookouts. Christmas Eves were always a special time at their home surrounded by family. Winters were spent in Myrtle Beach and later in Florida.
Victor was a quiet, unassuming, man with unfailing kindness, love, and loyalty to family and friends. Everyone who knew him loved him.
Members of his family include his wife, Phyllis (Fall) DeLaurier of Dover; step-children, Gail Urban and husband, Steve, Edmond DeLaurier, Jr. and friend Margaret, Janet Gilbert and husband Jim, James DeLaurier, Tamara Knight and husband Robert, Charles Richard and wife Lynn, and Pamela Richard and husband, David; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters Claire Gauvin, Louise Kelley and brother Roland Girard; and nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
He is predeceased by a brother Bertrand and sister Marie.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Assumption St. Mary Church (corner of Chestnut and Third Streets) Dover. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.