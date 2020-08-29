1/2
Victor E. Girard
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Victor E. Girard, 89, of Dover, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his devoted and loving wife, Phyllis DeLaurier, by his side. He was born July 25, 1931 in Dover the son of Emile and Ida (Dagenais) Girard and has resided in this area all of his life.

He worked at Davidson / Textron as a Lab Technician for 35 years.

Victor proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS New Jersey during the Korean War and attended many of the New Jersey reunions, giving him the opportunity to reminisce with former shipmates.

Victor and Phyllis traveled extensively. They visited China, Italy, Hawaii, and Alaska. They enjoyed cruising and drove across country many times visiting many places. Together they enjoyed family gatherings of annual summer cookouts. Christmas Eves were always a special time at their home surrounded by family. Winters were spent in Myrtle Beach and later in Florida.

Victor was a quiet, unassuming, man with unfailing kindness, love, and loyalty to family and friends. Everyone who knew him loved him.

Members of his family include his wife, Phyllis (Fall) DeLaurier of Dover; step-children, Gail Urban and husband, Steve, Edmond DeLaurier, Jr. and friend Margaret, Janet Gilbert and husband Jim, James DeLaurier, Tamara Knight and husband Robert, Charles Richard and wife Lynn, and Pamela Richard and husband, David; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sisters Claire Gauvin, Louise Kelley and brother Roland Girard; and nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

He is predeceased by a brother Bertrand and sister Marie.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Assumption St. Mary Church (corner of Chestnut and Third Streets) Dover. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Parish of the Assumption St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tasker Funeral Home - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
R.I.P. Uncle Victor. You were a great Uncle fun to be with, you always had a joke to say. I will miss you. Love you. Till we meet again. Mom will be glad to see you.
Raylene Ertle
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved