BERWICK, Maine - Victoria Lee Sargent, 48, of Diamond Hill Road and formerly of Amesbury, Mass., died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Durham, N.H. Born September 29, 1971 in Lake Placid, N.Y., she was the daughter of Bryant and Judith Susan (Dunn) Puffer.
She graduated from Seacoast Christian School in South Berwick, Maine.
Vicky enjoyed horseback riding and taking care of people was her specialty. She attended Durham Evangelical Church in Durham.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two children, Joel Sargent of Vermont and Aaron Sargent of Amesbury, Mass.; two grandchildren, Dustin and Mia; and a brother, Adam Puffer of Berwick, Maine.
