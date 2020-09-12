1/
Victoria Lee Sargent
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERWICK, Maine - Victoria Lee Sargent, 48, of Diamond Hill Road and formerly of Amesbury, Mass., died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Durham, N.H. Born September 29, 1971 in Lake Placid, N.Y., she was the daughter of Bryant and Judith Susan (Dunn) Puffer.

She graduated from Seacoast Christian School in South Berwick, Maine.

Vicky enjoyed horseback riding and taking care of people was her specialty. She attended Durham Evangelical Church in Durham.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her two children, Joel Sargent of Vermont and Aaron Sargent of Amesbury, Mass.; two grandchildren, Dustin and Mia; and a brother, Adam Puffer of Berwick, Maine.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved