Virginia H. Hoyt
1925 - 2020
EXETER - Virginia H. Hoyt, 95, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Pines of Newmarket. Born in Nottingham, N.H., March 22, 1925 she was the daughter of Albert L. and Sarah M. (Carmichael) Harvey.

Virginia was the widow of N. Douglas Hoyt, and predeceased by her siblings, Albert L. Harvey Jr., Beverly R. Harvey, Alma M. Powers and John Harvey.

She is survived by a brother, Roger R. Harvey and his wife Judi of Newmarket; sister-in-law, Shirley Harvey of Exeter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen, Mass.

The family suggest memorials to the Shriner Burns Unit, c/o Shriners Bektask Temple, Box 4086, Concord, NH 03302. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
