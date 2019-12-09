|
UNION, N.H. - Virginia K. "Ginny" Wentworth, age 97, a longtime resident of Union, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Born June 29, 1922 in Rochester, N.H., Ginny was the daughter of George and Gladys (Corson) Kimball. She attended schools in Union and Rochester, graduating from Spaulding High School, as the first graduating Class of 1940.
In 1941, Ginny married the love of her life Earl Wentworth, they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Earl passed away in 2006, Ginny continued to live in their beloved home on Main Street in Union, until 2017, when she moved to Mountain View Community in Ossipee.
Earl and Ginny owned and operated Weston Auto Store in Wolfeboro, until 1961, then they opened Ace Auto Parts in Rochester. When they sold Ace Auto, Ginny worked at Davidson Rubber in Farmington for ten years. After retirement, Earl and Ginny worked at Wentworth State Park for several beautiful summers.
Ginny's happiest times were spent with family. Annual trips with her grandchildren to Storyland, Santa's Village, Canobie Lake Park, Patriot's football games and skiing. "Grammie Earl," as she was lovingly called, fried delicious donuts and braided beautiful rugs. Today we can see Grammie and Grampie riding The Tower of Terror at Walt Disney World.
Ginny is survived by her three children: Alan and wife Pisha Wentworth of Alton, Connie and husband Randy Kinville of Sanbornville, Joyce and husband Carmen DiPrizio of Union, her precious nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, her sisters: Janice Griffith, Lynne Greene and brother Weston Griffith, Sr., also several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend Ginny's Life Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street, Farmington, N.H. with a calling hour from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and a memorial service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Mountain View Community, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864, Attn: Activities Department.
Ginny's family wish to thank the entire staff at MVC for the exceptional love and care that was given to her for two and a half years. Words cannot express our deepest appreciation to all.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019