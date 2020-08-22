1/
Virginia M. Guyett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Virginia M. Guyett, 97, of Dover, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 23, 1923 in Lynn, Massachusetts the daughter of Nester "Edward" and Christina (Cavanaugh) Smith, graduated from Dover High School in 1941 and has resided in this area most of her life.

Virginia had worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 32 years and then worked for Strafford County Courthouse, Fahnestock Financial in Portsmouth and Bank of America.

Members of her family include her son, James Guyett and his wife, Dawn of Dover; her grandson, James Guyett, III and his wife Aimee of Texas; three great-grandchildren, Stephania, Samantha and James, IV.

The family would like to thank the staff of Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their care and compassion.

SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church (corner of Chestnut and Thirds Streets, Dover). Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tasker Funeral Home - Dover

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 21, 2020
Love and miss you always
James Guyett
Grandchild
August 21, 2020
Love always. Will miss you Nana.
James Guyett III
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved