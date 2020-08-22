DOVER - Virginia M. Guyett, 97, of Dover, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 23, 1923 in Lynn, Massachusetts the daughter of Nester "Edward" and Christina (Cavanaugh) Smith, graduated from Dover High School in 1941 and has resided in this area most of her life.
Virginia had worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 32 years and then worked for Strafford County Courthouse, Fahnestock Financial in Portsmouth and Bank of America.
Members of her family include her son, James Guyett and his wife, Dawn of Dover; her grandson, James Guyett, III and his wife Aimee of Texas; three great-grandchildren, Stephania, Samantha and James, IV.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their care and compassion.
SERVICES: A time of visiting will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church (corner of Chestnut and Thirds Streets, Dover). Please go to www.taskerfh.com
to sign the online guestbook.