ROCHESTER - On Monday, June 22, 2020, Virginia R. Hildreth, 89, passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her granddaughter and church family at Church of God in Rochester, where she was once a choir director. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in her memory.To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com