EAST ROCHESTER - Virginia Varney, 93, of Highland Street, East Rochester passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House. She was born July 2, 1926 in Strafford, N.H. the daughter of the late Annie Hall and Harold G. Caverly.
"Ginny" resided in Rochester for more than 65 years. She was a graduate of Spaulding High School class of 1944. She was employed as a bookkeeper for several years prior to becoming an Army wife. She resided in Augusta, Georgia, Frankfurt Germany and Fort Monmouth, New Jersey prior to returning to Rochester. She worked in area shoe factories for many years and later was a volunteer for the Homemakers.
The widow of Albert Varney who passed in 1994 she is survived by children A. Raymond Varney, Jr. and wife Gail, Bonnie Varney Lachance and husband Donald all of Rochester. She was predeceased by son Thomas H. Varney and daughter Esther Blaisdell.
She is survived by grandchildren Kimberly Varney Chandler, Todd Blaisdell and Tracy Morgan, great-grandchildren Kyle Forest, Caylin and Brooke Morgan, Brianna and Brady Blaisdell, Alex, Nathan and Aaron Varney, Chelsea and Bobby Chandler and great-great grandchild Zaylynn Forest.
The family appreciates the kindness and compassion of the many neighbors, friends and caregivers who assisted Mom during the past two months.
SERVICES: Friends and family may visit Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home following visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Crossroad, Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019