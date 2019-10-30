|
BARRINGTON - W. Richard Burrows, 78, of Barrington, died Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He is survived by his two children Richard Burrows of Milford, Mass., and Julia Boyer, her husband James of Horse Shoe, N.C., and three grandsons. He was predeceased by his wife Julia Lowe Burrows.
Richard, born in NYC, moved to N.H., in 1965. As a Barrington resident he served as selectman and for 23 years as scoutmaster of troop 358. He will be greatly missed.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Barrington at 2 p.m., on Friday November 1, 2019. A reception at his home with light refreshments will follow.
