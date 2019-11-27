|
|
SOMERSWORTH - Wallace "Wally" E. Wolfert, 76, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 following a period of failing health. Born May 11, 1943 in Ilion, N.Y. he was the son of the late Everett and Louise (Fielder) Wolfert.
Wally retired from the US Air Force in 1984 out of Pease AFB after serving 23 years, to include a tour in Vietnam. After retirement from the Air Force, he settled in Somersworth, N.H. and worked for the Cities of Dover and Portsmouth.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid Civil War buff. He took great pride in his three sons and their accomplishments. He enjoyed a close friendship with his neighbor, Rick O'Connor, sharing a scotch and smoking a pipe over a campfire.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynn (Hill) Wolfert of Somersworth, N.H.; his children Matthew Wolfert and wife Kimberly of Northville, N.Y.; Scott Wolfert and wife Dawn of Rochester, N.H.; and Chuck Wolfert and wife Susan of Rochester, N.H.; his grandchildren Danielle, Chelsea, Katlin, Cassandra, Jessica, Mathew, Karen, William, Austin and Amber, and many great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019