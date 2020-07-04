1/2
Walter B. Mosness Jr.
1936 - 2020
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine – Walter B. Mosness Jr., 84 of Leo's Lane in South Berwick died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home following a long period of failing health.

Born in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 3, 1936 a son of the late Walter B. Mosness, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth ( Brooks ) Mosness. He was raised in Winthrop, Mass. and attended local schools before joining the U.S. Marine Corps where he served in Korea. Following a short time in civilian life he returned to the armed forces serving in the U.S. Army overseas.

Walter worked as a mechanic much of his younger life for several local tire shops and garages. Later in his adult life he worked driving a concrete truck for Iafolla Industries and their successors, Tilcon and Pike Industries prior to his retirement.

He and his wife Carol E. (Field) Mosness settled in South Berwick where they raised their family. He was a long time member of the Charles S. Hatch, American Legion Post # 79 in Berwick, Maine and over the years an active member of the South Berwick Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed going to gun shows with his friends and visiting his childhood best friend Irv Furlong in Winthrop where they grew up together.

He is survived by his daughter Rebecca J. Mosness of South Berwick, Maine and Abbekås, Sweden and daughter Ramona L. DeOliveira of Hampton, Va., as well as his brother Robert Mosness of Florida. He was predeceased in 1995 by his wife Carol.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Services will be private, he will be buried beside his wife Carol at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot. Donations may be made in his memory to a veterans service organization of your choice.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
