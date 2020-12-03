1/2
Walter E. Thayer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRINGTON - Walter "Wally" E. Thayer; 30 year US Navy veteran and New England native, passed peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Holden, Mass., in 1941 to the late Paul and Virginia (Smalley) Thayer and raised in Worcester.

Wally is predeceased by brothers, Edwin and Paul and sisters, Harriet and Grace. He leaves his brothers, Clifton and Stephen; his daughters, Norma, Loretta, and Ginny; grandchildren, Amelia and Brody; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

See full obituary www.purdyfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oyster River Crematory
2 Concord Road
Lee, NH 03824
(603) 868-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oyster River Crematory Purdy Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved