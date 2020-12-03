BARRINGTON - Walter "Wally" E. Thayer; 30 year US Navy veteran and New England native, passed peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Holden, Mass., in 1941 to the late Paul and Virginia (Smalley) Thayer and raised in Worcester.
Wally is predeceased by brothers, Edwin and Paul and sisters, Harriet and Grace. He leaves his brothers, Clifton and Stephen; his daughters, Norma, Loretta, and Ginny; grandchildren, Amelia and Brody; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
See full obituary www.purdyfuneralservice.com
