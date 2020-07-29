DURHAM - Walter Eugene Kuper passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Durham, N.H. after a long and fulfilling life of 105 years. Born July 25, 1915 to Margaret (Flanigan) and Frederick Kuper in New York City.



Walter's love of learning was apparent from an early age as a graduate of Stuyvesant High School and the City College of New York where he studied mathematics, physics and chemistry. He served his country in World War II as a First Lieutenant in the U.S Army stationed in India and Burma, and then as a scientist for the Army for over 50 years. He was recognized as the expert in his field and was also a historian of the technology. And he was steadfast in his unwavering support to his sister Roseann to whom he was devoted, and to extended family and friends.



Anyone who ever had the pleasure of a conversation with Walter would walk away amazed by the breadth and depth of his knowledge of diverse fields from science to history to literature. He could turn a walk around the neighborhood into an adventure of botany, archaeology, geology and history. Blessed with an incredible memory and the ability to solve problems on the fly Walt was a polymath but always with humility and humor. He was the family historian, photographer, and chronicler. Anytime a family member had a query about how another relative could be reached the answer usually involved "ask Walter he'll know". Walter not only knew where in the world they lived but he also was likely to know their address by heart.



Walter continued to learn and stay engaged, the last several years by reading on his Kindle. He stayed sharp. At his 103rd Birthday celebration the conversation drifted to modern technology and cell phones and Wi-Fi signals. Without missing a beat Walter diagramed Faraday's Law on a napkin and offered a thumbnail biography of the 19th century British scientist. A cousin rightly commented "Walter is amazing!"



Walt is survived by his sister Roseann Worthen of Norwalk, Conn.; his nephews Brian Keane of New York, New York and Fred Keane of Carmel, New York; his niece Patricia King of Conn.; and numerous other relations spanning four generations all of whom will miss him greatly.







