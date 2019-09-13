Home

Walter Wilson
SHALIMAR, Fla. - Walter Fredrick Wilson, Jr., 84, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla., following a period of failing health. Born September 3, 1934 in Dover, N.H. he was the son of the late Walter F. and Evelyn (Hitchins) Wilson, Sr.

Walter graduated from UNH in 1961 after four years of service in the Air Force during the Korean War. Afterwards, he was employed by Pan American Airlines and then Total Petroleum, Inc. Walter also worked for Ground Handling, Inc. at Westchester Airport, N.Y. He was a member of The Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves until 1994. He served in Desert Storm and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant.

Walter participated in cross country at Dover High School. He also joined DeMolay, and later became a Mason with The Grand Lodge of New Hampshire. He lived his life in service to others and his heart was always with his family and friends.

Walter is survived by Rae (Hunt) Wilson, his wife of 62 years; his daughters Donna Grissom of Wharton, Texas and Lira Groth and husband James of Chicago, Ill.; his three grandchildren, Stephanie, Eriksen, and Heather; his sisters, Paulee Springer of Fla. and Kate Lincoln of N.H.; his cousin, Craig Loomis of R.I.; and four nephews and two nieces.

SERVICES: The memorial service will be held on September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dover and interment with military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in honor of Walter. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
