ROCHESTER, N.H. - Walter G. McIntire, Ph.D. died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Rochester, N.H., son of Marie (McKeagney) and Frank Everett McIntire on April 8, 1938. He was raised in Milton, N.H., graduating from Nute High School in 1956 and the University of New Hampshire in 1961.
He taught at Farmington High School from 1961 to 1964, then attended the University of North Dakota where he received his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Psychology and School Counseling. He taught at the University of Connecticut from 1966 to 1973 and the University of Maine from 1973 until his retirement there as Professor of Education and Human Development in 2000. Subsequently he was an adjunct professor in the Occupational Therapy Dept. at Husson University from 2003 thru 2014.
A long-time member of the United States Trotting Association, he worked as a racing official at Maine fairs and Bangor Raceway where he was Presiding Judge from 1995 thru 2013.
He was a member of several professional associations including the American Educational Research Association, American Psychological Association, National Rural Education Association and the National Council on Family Relations. He authored and coauthored over 140 articles and presentations in the professional journals and meetings of those and related groups.
Walter is survived by his first grade through high school friend, partner, coworker, and wife of 61 years years, Joyce L. (Cheney) McIntire; three children, Karen Barkow and husband Barry, Jay and wife Kristin Ludwig, Lyle and wife Kim Lodge; and eight grandchildren, Liliana, Ben, Miles, Savannah, Coleman, Gracie, Devon, and Zeke, and by his brothers Charles and Neil.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Robert.
Per his request, there will be no services. Interment will be at Milton Mills Cemetery.
Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020