|
|
ROCHESTER - Walter L. Morrison, Sr., 92, passed away at Hyder House on Friday, November 22, 2019. Walter was born September 6, 1927 to Philip and Gladys (Hislop) Morrison.
He was a lifetime resident of Rochester, N.H. and proudly served in the US Navy. He was an inspector at P.N.S.Y. He was a member of the American Legion Post 159. Walter loved to travel and enjoyed fishing in Florida. He loved photography and was an avid reader.
Walter is survived by Catherine Morrison his ex- wife and longtime friend; sons Walter Jr. and wife Deborah of Bridgton, Maine, Michael of Nashua, N.H., Mark and wife Karen of New Canaan, Conn., Steven and wife Lisa of Odessa, Michigan, Dean of Palm Beach, Florida; daughters Kathleen and husband Roger Landry of Bridgton, Maine, Cheryl and husband Tim Morrissey of Sanford, Maine; brother David and wife Joyce Morrison of Weare, N.H.; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be scheduled for the spring of 2020. Please visit www.edgerlyfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in Fosters from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019