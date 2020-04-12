|
NEWMARKET – Walter R. "Wally" Prescott, 76, died at home on Monday, April 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Sept. 27, 1943, the son of George C. and Edna (Nutting) Prescott, and was a lifelong resident of Newmarket. He worked in the maintenance department at Hutchinson Sealing Systems (formerly Kingston Warren) for many years, retiring in 2006.
He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn "Duck" (Duffy) Prescott, in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Bell and granddaughter Olivia Bell, of Newmarket; and by his nieces Bonnie, Linda and Robin Prescott. He was predeceased by his parents, and by his three brothers, Sam, Junior, and Eddie Prescott.
Wally loved auto racing and was an avid race car driver at Star Speedway, Lee USA Speedway and Beech Ridge Speedway, where he served on the board of directors. All of his cars were built by he and his brothers. He also enjoyed nature photography, and above all else he loved the time spent with his granddaughter, Olivia.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020