Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Prescott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter R. Prescott


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter R. Prescott Obituary
NEWMARKET – Walter R. "Wally" Prescott, 76, died at home on Monday, April 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1943, the son of George C. and Edna (Nutting) Prescott, and was a lifelong resident of Newmarket. He worked in the maintenance department at Hutchinson Sealing Systems (formerly Kingston Warren) for many years, retiring in 2006.

He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn "Duck" (Duffy) Prescott, in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Bell and granddaughter Olivia Bell, of Newmarket; and by his nieces Bonnie, Linda and Robin Prescott. He was predeceased by his parents, and by his three brothers, Sam, Junior, and Eddie Prescott.

Wally loved auto racing and was an avid race car driver at Star Speedway, Lee USA Speedway and Beech Ridge Speedway, where he served on the board of directors. All of his cars were built by he and his brothers. He also enjoyed nature photography, and above all else he loved the time spent with his granddaughter, Olivia.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -