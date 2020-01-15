|
DOVER - Wanda Jean Hubbard, 62, formerly of Rochester, died of complications due to Alzheimer's disease Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Watson Fields in Dover, N.H. She was born October 21, 1957 in Portsmouth, N.H., and was the daughter of the late George L. Hubbard, Sr. and Ruth M. (Grover) Hubbard.
Wanda has lived in Dover at Bellamy Fields for the past three years after moving from Rochester. She was employed as an underwriter for Acadia Insurance Company until 2016. Wanda attended Bethany United Methodist Church in East Rochester. She was a Past Grand Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star of NH and a member of James Farrington Pleaides Chapter #7 OES.
In her youth, she served the NH Grand Assembly International Order of Rainbow for Girls as Grand Worthy Advisor and was a member of the Grand Cross of Color. In later years, she served as Grand Organist to the NH Grand Chapter. She was well traveled within the state and other Grand Jurisdictions, sharing her love of music at meetings and ceremonies.
Her greatest joys were spending time at the family camp and spoiling her niece and nephew. She was a proud aunt and cheerleader at their many scouting and Masonic youth events. In addition, she cherished trips to local amusement parks, fairs, musicals and plays, always inviting family and friends to join her. Her generous spirit and manner will be missed by all who knew her.
Members of her family include her Brother, George L. Hubbard Jr. and his wife Karyn of Acton, Maine; a niece, Lindsay Hubbard and her husband Tyler; her nephew, Andrew Hubbard and his wife Julie; and a great nephew, Dylan Hubbard.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Bellamy and Watson Fields for their excellent care and compassion in Wanda's care for the past three years.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 17, at 7 p.m., with visitation two hours prior in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. An Easter Star Ceremony will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Seacoast Learning Center, 33 Hanson St., Rochester, NH 03867. To Sign an online guest book please visit www.Edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020