POWERED BY

H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Wayne Bishop
Wayne E.L. Bishop


1953 - 2020
Wayne E.L. Bishop Obituary
ROCHESTER - Wayne E.L. Bishop, 66, of Rochester N.H., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 following a period of failing health. Born July 22, 1953 in Lawrence, Mass. Wayne was a long time resident of Rochester N.H.

He was most notably employed as a dye cutter for various shoe manufacturers in the area. He was also a boiler operator.

SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 12 to May 15, 2020
