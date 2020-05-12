|
|
ROCHESTER - Wayne E.L. Bishop, 66, of Rochester N.H., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 following a period of failing health. Born July 22, 1953 in Lawrence, Mass. Wayne was a long time resident of Rochester N.H.
He was most notably employed as a dye cutter for various shoe manufacturers in the area. He was also a boiler operator.
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from May 12 to May 15, 2020